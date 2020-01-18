Hina Khan Reveals She Will Do THIS When Her Debut Movie 'Hacked' Releases

Hina Khan made her digital debut recently with Damaged 2 alongside Adhyayan Suman. The television actor was much appreciated by fans for her performance in the psychological crime drama. Hina Khan will next make her Bollywood debut in Vikram Bhat’s Hacked.

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Hina Khan opened up about her upcoming film. When Hina Khan and Adhyayan were asked how they feel after the release of their web series, Adhyayan replied saying that he was nervous and could not sleep the night before it steamed online. Whereas Hina Khan said that she was very chilled out.

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13 Ex-contestant Hina Khan's Video Reveals Some Unknown Facts About The Show

Hina Khan further added that she will be more chill when her debut film Hacked will release. Hina Khan said that whatever is going to happen will happen. So she will make sure that she sleeps peacefully and take no pressure of the film's fate. Recently, Hina Khan took to Instagram and shared a few motion pictures of Hacked which was well-received by fans.

ALSO READ| Hina Khan Celebrates 11 Years In Television Industry With YRKKH Throwback Picture

Have a look at Hina Khan’s posts here:

ALSO READ| Hina Khan Shares The Motion Poster Of Her Upcoming Film 'Hacked'

ALSO READ| Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi Follows Hina Khan's Footsteps To Cannes

ALSO READ| Hina Khan-starrer 'Damaged 2's Teaser Out, Actor Reveals More Details About Her Character

About the movie Hacked:

Directed by Mohit Bhatt, Hacked also stars Rohan Shah and Mohit Malhotra along with Hina Khan. The trailer of the film as per reports will be released on Monday. Hacked will hit the silver screens on February 7, 2020.

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13: Hina Khan WARNS Rashami Desai; Says 'You've Made Enough Mistakes'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.