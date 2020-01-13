The Debate
Hina Khan Celebrates 11 Years In Television Industry With YRKKH Throwback Picture

Television News

Recently, actor Hina Khan shared a picture from the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai, as she has clocked in eleven years in the television industry. See post

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
hina khan

Ever since Hina Khan stepped her foot in the Indian television industry with the much-lived soap opera, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the actor has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of the audience. Seems like Hina Khan, who is gearing up for her Bollywood debut, Lines, has not forgotten her initial days, as the actor recently shared a throwback picture from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Here are the details.

Also Read | 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update, Jan 7: Vedika To Get Exposed?

Hina Khan reminisces her days from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Recently, Hina Khan took to her official Instagram handle to share a throwback picture from the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, as the actor recently clocked in 11 glorious years of her career as a television artist. In the picture shared by Hina Khan on her Instagram story, the actor can be seen as Akshara, a popular character from the show, beaming with an infectious smile. Take a look at the story shared by Hina Khan:

Also Read | 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update: Naira And Dadi To Expose Vedika

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Also Read | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update: Vedika's Munnar Trip Is Cancelled

Fans react

Needless to say, fans of Hina Khan have been bombarding her social media handle with well-wishes and messages to ring in the occasion since the picture was put up online. Take a look at how fans reacted:

Also Read | 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update For January 10: Vedika Has One Kidney?

(Image courtesy: Hina Khan Instagram)

 

 

