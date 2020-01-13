Hina Khan Celebrates 11 Years In Television Industry With YRKKH Throwback Picture

Ever since Hina Khan stepped her foot in the Indian television industry with the much-lived soap opera, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the actor has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of the audience. Seems like Hina Khan, who is gearing up for her Bollywood debut, Lines, has not forgotten her initial days, as the actor recently shared a throwback picture from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Here are the details.

Hina Khan reminisces her days from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Recently, Hina Khan took to her official Instagram handle to share a throwback picture from the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, as the actor recently clocked in 11 glorious years of her career as a television artist. In the picture shared by Hina Khan on her Instagram story, the actor can be seen as Akshara, a popular character from the show, beaming with an infectious smile. Take a look at the story shared by Hina Khan:

Fans react

Needless to say, fans of Hina Khan have been bombarding her social media handle with well-wishes and messages to ring in the occasion since the picture was put up online. Take a look at how fans reacted:

Good byes are never easy

24 November when @eyehinakhan said good bye to this character 'Akshara' it was an official goodbye from all of us to this show

The way she made us stay connected is literally amazing

We miss you Akshara #aksharaliveson #akshara #hinakhan #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/nVGWumQxQO — Hina.worlds ✨✨ (@eyeshikhaa) November 24, 2019

Congratulations on completing 11 amazing years in Industry.

This has been a roller coaster ride for you in every manner and has rewarded you well for all your hard work and dedication over the years.@eyehinakhan



11 Years Of Hina Khan — Team Hina Khan✨ (@_TeamHina) January 12, 2020

#HinaKhan is one of the most popular actress in television industry today. Her transformation from a Adarsh bahu to playing the stylish vamp is commendable & today is special for @eyehinakhan because she completes 11 years in the industry today.



11 Years Of Hina Khan pic.twitter.com/beawCGx8Ad — #HinaKhan FC✨ #Damaged2 & #Hacked Coming Soon💃 (@hinakhanfan18) January 12, 2020

(Image courtesy: Hina Khan Instagram)

