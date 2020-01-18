Hina Khan And Kushal Tandon All Set To Woo Their Fans With Upcoming Horror Show

Ex-Bigg Boss contestants Hina Khan and Kushal Tandon are all set to hit to scare the audiences with their upcoming horror web series. Kushal was last seen in a web series titled Hum - I'm Because of Us which released in 2018, while Hina was last seen essaying the role of Kamolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and also recently released the motion poster of her debut commercial film in Bollywood directed by Vikram Bhatt titled Hacked. Hina seems to be on a roll. Not very long after she announced Hacked, the announcement of her horror web series was also made by the makers.

Hina Khan and Kushal Tandon's upcoming horror web series

This horror web series' title is yet to be announced but will air on the OTT platform Zee5. The official announcement of the same was made on the Zee5 premium's official Instagram handle. The web series will be helmed by Debatma Mandal, while it also features Aditi Arya and Rishabh Sinha in key roles. The untitled project focuses on a love triangle wherein things start getting ugly and scary when the protagonist realises she is about to lose the man of her dreams to her flat-mate.

Talking to the media about the same, Hina stated that it was a nailbiting script and she knew that she wanted to play the character from the word go. She further added that the script had her hooked from start to finish, and for her to do justice to the role, she will have to tune into a different mind space and get under the skin of the character.

On the other hand, the male lead Kushal Tandon stated that Tech horror is an extremely interesting genre according to him and he is thankful to get a chance to work with ZEE5 on this film. Adding more to the statement, he said that they have had extensive narration sessions, and that has made him question how technology can get the better of us. He concluded by saying that the script is well layered and every character has demons, which come alive as the film progresses.

