Hina Khan Asks Fans To 'stay Golden' During Ramadan 2020, Shares Stunning Picture

Ever since Hina Khan dipped her toes in the television industry, the actor has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of masses with her performances in television and web series. Besides impressing masses with her performances, Hina Khan has also proved to be a fashionista, as the actor seemingly keeps her best fashion foot forward each time she steps out of the house. Recently, on the occasion of Ramadan Kareem, Hina dazzled in a yellow outfit, oozing oodles of elegance. Read details.

Also Read | Hina Khan forays into digital space; shares glimpse of new web series 'Damaged 2'

Hina Khan, who enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles, took to her social media handle to wish her fans a 'Happy Ramadan' with a stunning picture. As seen in the picture shared, Hina can be seen donning a yellow Indian outfit, comprising of a yellow kurta and bell-bottom-inspired Salvaar. Keeping her makeup minimal, Hina can be seen donning a pair of heavy golden jhumkas. In the picture, the actor can be seen flashing her infectious smile, as she twirls in the outfit. With the picture shared, Hina wrote: "Stay Golden 💫 Ramadan Kareem". Take a look at the picture shared:

Also Read | Hina Khan Celebrates 11 Years In Television Industry With YRKKH Throwback Picture

Also Read | Hina Khan Oozes Oodles Of Glamour With Her Pastel Outfit On Bigg Boss 13, See Pics

What's next for Hina Khan?

Hina, who was last seen in Kasauti Zindagii Kay, is currently gearing up for her big Bollywood debut, Lines. Starring Farida Jalal, Rishi Bhutani and Hina Khan in the leading roles, Lines follows the struggle of a Kashmiri woman, who tries to redefine norms. Helmed by Hussien Khan, Lines is expected to release in 2020.

Hina also forayed into the digital space with Damaged Season 2. Damaged Season 2 is the second installment of Hungama's blockbuster original show, Damaged. Just like the first season, Damaged Season 2 is a psychological crime drama with a strong female character at the helm of the story.

Also Read | Hina Khan forays into digital space; shares glimpse of new web series 'Damaged 2'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.