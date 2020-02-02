Union Budget
Hina Khan Oozes Oodles Of Glamour With Her Pastel Outfit On Bigg Boss 13, See Pics

Television News

Hina Khan, who is currently gearing up for her big Bollywood debut with Lines, recently graced the 13th season of Bigg boss. Read to know about Khan's outfit.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Hina Khan

Ever since Hina Khan dipped her toes in the television industry, the actor has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of masses. Hina’s popularity rose ten folds post her stint on Bigg Boss 11 and the actor has been a constant on every Bigg Boss season which followed. Recently, Hina Khan graced the show with an interesting activity for the contestants. While Hina Khan grabbed the audience’s attention with her yet another appearance, the actor also oozed oodles of glamour with her brave fashion choice for the episode. Here are the details.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's Fans Roast Kamya Punjabi For Supporting Sidharth Shukla

Hina dazzles in a pastel outfit

Hina Khan has proved to be a bonafide fashionista, as the actor keeps her fashion foot forward each time she steps out of the house. Recently, Hina Khan opted for a Papa Don’t Preach houndstooth printed pastel dress. Designed by Shubhika, Hina Khan went for a minimal makeup look to complete her look. Styled by Sayali Vaidya, Hina chose a pair of stilettos designed by Dech Barrouci. Take a look at the pictures shared by Hina Khan:

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla And Shefali Jariwala Lock Themselves In The Bathroom

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dech Barrouci (@dech_barrouci) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: 3 Times Shehnaaz Gill’s Childishness Costed Her To Lose Friends In The House

What's next for Hina Khan?

Hina Khan, who was last seen in Kasauti Zindagii Kay, is currently gearing up for her big Bollywood debut, Lines. Starring Farida Jalal, Rishi Bhutani and Hina Khan in the leading roles, Lines follows the struggle of a Kashmiri woman, who tries to redefine norms. Helmed by Hussien Khan, Lines is expected to release in 2020. 

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Says Shehnaaz Gill Uses Friends Selfishly, Sidharth Shukla Reacts

(Promo Image: Hina Khan Instagram)

 

 

