'XXX:2' Controversy: Hina Khan Comes Out In Support Of Ekta Kapoor Against Cyber Bullying

The controversy surrounding TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor's show 'XXX Uncensored' created a huge uproar on social media. One of the scenes on the show allegedly humiliated the hard-work and sacrifice of the Indian army for which the producer received an enormous backlash. Even though the scene was later rectified, Ekta continued receiving many brickbats on social media including some nasty rape threats and abuses against which she went on to revolt in her recent media interaction. Now, TV actor Hina Khan has come out in support of the producer in her social media for standing up against cyber-bullying.

Hina Khan lent her support to Ekta Kapoor for standing up against the cyberbullying

Hina Khan quoted a tweet that had an interview of Ekta Kapoor to a publication regarding the 'XXX' controversy. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor wrote that as a woman she stands by the producer for not submitting to the bullying and the threats that she received on social media. Hina further added that their position as TV personalities makes them vulnerable and at the receiving end of some unexpected oppressive remarks on social media. She added that in such a scenario people have to stand for each other. Take a look at the actor's tweet.

As a woman, I stand with you, for other women, for not submitting to bullying and threats. Our position gives us a lot of exposure and makes us vulnerable for unexpected oppressive remarks. But we have to stand up and support each other period! #StandUpWoman https://t.co/5UJ1k1v9by — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) June 10, 2020

Hina Khan answered a fan who questioned her for supporting Ekta Kapoor

While some of the fans supported Hina, others seemed to disagree with her on the matter. One of her fans went on to reply to her tweet saying that even though she respects the actors' point of view, Ekta Kapoor disrespected the Indian Army through her show which is unfair to them. But, Hina Khan was quick to reply to the fan explaining her opinion.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor quoted the tweet and wrote that hurting the sentiments of the Indian Army should not be acceptable to any of us, but Ekta Kapoor had gone on to rectify the unintentional mistake. Hina Khan further added that this does not justify the rape threats Ekta has been getting on social media against her and her family. She also wrote that it is unfair for the producer to face such kind of harassment for a mistake she has done on a fictional show. Take a look at the Bigg Boss 11 contestant's tweet.

Should not be acceptable to any of us, but that unintentional mistake was rectified.Wasn’t it?

Would you justify though the threats of rape against her and her family?A mistake on a fictional show should Harass a real woman and her family? You are a woman yourself, you tell me? https://t.co/B5L6EwS7wT — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) June 10, 2020

