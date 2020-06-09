Hina Khan Expresses Gratitude As She Hits 8 Million Followers On Instagram

Hina Khan's Instagram account hits 8 Million followers on June 9, 2020. The Hacked actor shared many screenshots of her fan club pages and expressed gratitude. Not to miss the beautiful collage of her innumerable pictures shared by her fan pages.

Hina Khan usually shares many pictures and videos posted by her fan clubs on her official Instagram account. Even today, the actor made sure to share all the stories shared by her fans. From collages to her pictures with Rocky Jaiswal, family, Kasautii Zindagii Kay cast, her friends, and so much more, Hina Khan has reposted them all. Check out how the Smartphone actor expressed gratitude for so much love from fans.

(Source: Screenshots from Hina Khan's official Instagram account)

Hina Khan's pictures with beau Rocky Jaiswal speak volumes of their blooming love. Moreover, not to miss Hina Khan's ravishing style statements that are widely admired by her followers. From on-point makeup to perfect accessorising, Hina's photos receive heaps of comments.

Not only this, but the actor also shows off her culinary skills. From making pancakes to preparing delicious delicacies at home, Khan shares the recipes with fans. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor's amusing videos also can't be missed. Khan made many fun videos at home during the lockdown.

The highlight of Hina Khan's Instagram profile is her workout videos. If you take a sneak-peek into Hina Khan's Instagram feed, the actor's sheer passion for fitness is quite evident through her posts. Not even rains or Ramzan fasting can deter Khan from following her fitness routine.

Quick sneak-peek into Hina Khan's Instagram handle:

Hina Khan became a household name after playing the role of Akshara in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also participated in the reality show titled Bigg Boss 11. Hina Khan has also done a slew of music albums and now has dipped her feet into Bollywood too. Her OTT releases namely, Damaged 2, Smartphone, amongst others also received much love from fans.

