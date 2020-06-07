Ekta Kapoor Slams Hindustani Bhau For Triggering Horrific Threats; Deletes 'XXX: 2' Scenes

Ekta Kapoor broke her silence after the controversy over a scene related to the Army in her web series XXX: Uncensored 2 that had brought massive social media outrage and legal trouble for her.

The producer clarified that the scene has been deleted after learning of the First Information Reports filed against her, and that she did not mind apologising to the Army families. However, she stated that the bigger issue in the entire controversy was the trolling and the lewd comments that she and her family received amid the outrage, something that she refuses to put up with.

The face of the campaign against Ekta Kapoor and her AltBalaji show had been Bigg Boss 13 fame Vikas Fhatak aka Hindustani Bhau. Vikas had filed a complaint against the producer at the Khar police station in Mumbai, apart from intensifying the outrage against her online over the show.

The producer, without naming him, in a Zoom call conversation, said that he thought he was the ‘patriot of the year’ and claimed that he put a rape threat againt her and her family members online. She added that she won’t allow the abusers, who she claimed have been posting her objectionable pics and calling her offensive names, a chance to her ‘rub her nose on the ground.’ Slamming the trolls, Ekta also said, "It means sex is bad but rape is okay.”

Ekta’s comments came on the same day when Hindustani Bhau sent a legal notice to her. As per a report on an entertainment portal, Hindustani Bhau’s lawyer was quoted as saying that they have demanded that the producer apologises to the Indian Army, pays Rs 100 crore in compensation to the Indian government and removes the objectionable episode. This is after he had expressed his displeasure at the police not making arrests on the basis of his complaint.

More trouble?

Meanwhile, after an FIR was reportedly quashed in Hyderabad, another FIR was lodged against Ekta in Madhya Pradesh. As per a PTI report, Ekta, along wth director of the web series, Pankhudi Rodrigues, and screenwriter Jessica Khurana were booked at the Annapurna police station on charges of spreading obscenity, hurting religious feelings, and improper use of national emblems. Indore-based Valmik Sakaragaye and Neeraj Yagnik had lodged the complaint.

The controversial scene involves an Armyman’s wife performing an intimate act with another man, making him wear the Army uniform, while the soldier performed his official duty.

“Ekta Kapoor’s OTT platform ALTBalaji streamed (erotic) web series XXX season 2 which not only spreads obscenity but also hurt religious feelings of a particular community,”police station inspector Satish Kumar Dwivedi cited the complaint while being quoted as saying by the agency.

They have been booked under 94 (obscene acts and songs) and 298 (Uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person) of the Indian Penal Code, Information Technology (IT) Act, and the State Emblem of India (Prohibition of Improper Use) Act, 2005, the report said.

