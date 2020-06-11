AICWA Seeks FIR Against Ekta Kapoor For 'XXX:2' Scene, Demands Censorship Of OTT Content

All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has released an official statement on Thursday calling out the allegedly derogatory scenes in Indian producer Ekta Kapoor's web series 'XXX'. The organization, affiliated with Maharashtra State government, has requested Mumbai Police to file an FIR against Ekta Kapoor and her ALT Balaji production for humiliating the country's army and their families in an episode of the show. They have also demanded the removal of the entire episode of XXX which features the controversial scene.

Ekta Kapoor has been facing massive backlash from netizens for a particular scene in an episode of the show where an Army officer's wife is seen having relations with another man dressed in the Army uniform. Several complaints have been filed against Kapoor and her production house for insulting the Indian armed forces and military personnel by portraying scenes where uniforms of military men, with symbols of Ashoka statue and Taj, are torn apart.

Read | Ekta Kapoor slams Hindustani Bhau for triggering horrific threats; deletes 'XXX: 2' scenes

In addition to strongly condemning the act, AICWA has also written to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting 'to demand a censor board for controlling the content, scenes and vulgarity on OTT platforms'. They have pointed out the use of derogatory, vulgar language aimed at the many dignities of our country in many web series which are termed as threats for a healthy society.

Read | Ekta Kapoor visits Siddhivinayak Temple & takes 'darshan from outside' on 45th birthday

Triple trouble for Triple X

Earlier last week, Bigg Boss 13 fame Vikas Fhatak aka Hindustani Bhau had lodged a complaint against the ALT Balaji founder, at a Mumbai police station asking her to apologize to the Indian Army and pay Rs 100 crore in damages to the Indian Government and pull down the episode. The other FIRs were filed in Hyderabad and Madhya Pradesh by citizens on charges of spreading obscenity, hurting religious feelings, and improper use of national emblems.

Read | Celebs term threats against Ekta Kapoor 'unacceptable' as she reacts to series controversy

As per a PTI report, Ekta Kapoor and ALT Balaji have been booked under 94 (obscene acts and songs) and 298 (Uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person) of the Indian Penal Code, Information Technology (IT) Act, and the State Emblem of India (Prohibition of Improper Use) Act, 2005.

Read | Ekta Kapoor compares 2020 with cult character; OG 'Komolika' erupts in laughter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.