Hina Khan Grateful As 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Tops The TRP During Re-run

Hina Khan is one of the most adored names on Indian television currently. But it was her role as Akshara on her debut show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain which had made her a household name. Recently, as the show has started airing again on a channel, one of the actor’s fans shared a heart-warming post on the show to which Hina had the most beautiful reply.

Also Read: Hina Khan Shares Glimpse Of 'Naagin 5' Launch, Thanks Director For The Respect

Hina Khan gets a lovely message from a fan

Hina’s fan shared a picture of hers as Akshara from the show wherein the actor can be seen sporting a yellow traditional attire. Along with that, the fan shared a beautiful message for the actor. She wrote how an actor is known for the quality work that he or she does whether it is done in the past or the present.

The fan further wrote how good work which is done by an actor never fades away. She added that while the actor has entertained her fans with a brief stint in the supernatural drama Naagin 5, her legendary character Akshara from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set to write history yet again. She stated how the show has gained a successful TRP while it is airing again from the beginning on a channel.

Also Read: Hina Khan Elated About The TRP Rankings Of 'Naagin 5' Premiere; See Post

The fan went on to write that the channel or the time may change but the love and attachment that the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor’s fans have for her will never change. The fan further wrote that they are all overwhelmed that her show has garnered a 2.1 TRP during its re-run. She also became nostalgic and remembered the time when the actor’s fans started trending #AksharaLivesOn when Hina had left the show. She showcased her love for the Hacked actor. The fan also said that she wrote this message as she became a little emotional on this achievement. Take a look at the post.

Hina Khan shows her gratitude

To this, the Bigg Boss 11 finalist contestant expressed her gratitude towards her fan. She called her gesture to be extremely sweet. The Damaged actor also wrote that she is humbled that the show is the top show even during its re-run. Hina expressed her excitement about having her two shows that are Naagin 5 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai toppling the TRP charts on the two different channels.

Also Read: Hina Khan And Her Mother Put On Face Mask Together, Rashami Desai Sends Love

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.