Hina Khan Elated About The TRP Rankings Of 'Naagin 5' Premiere; See Post

Actor Hina Khan recently revealed that the Naagin 5 premiere has gotten a high TRP on Colors channel. She launched the fresh season of the show with co-stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra and their work was highly appreciated. The gorgeous actor was only a part of the show for the first three episodes, after which the part of the female lead was handed over to Surbhi Chandna.

Hina Khan delighted over 'Naagin 5' success

The latest season of the Naagin series started on Colors channel in the second week of August. Actor Hina Khan recently took to her Instagram stories to reveal that the Naagin 5 premiere was a major success amongst the fans. She put up a note which revealed that the show’s premiere has received high TRPs, hence making it the number one show on the entertainment channel.

Hina Khan also congratulated the team for the success of the show as they had all put in a lot of efforts. She also added a GIF of a young girl dancing energetically, expressing her delight and excitement. She also added a few emoticons to put forth her emotions better. She also revealed how her fans have been showering her with love ever since the TRPs have been revealed. Have a look at the story added on Hina Khan’s Instagram here.

Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Mohit Malhotra were seen in the first three induction episodes of Naagin 5. In the episodes, Hina Khan was seen playing the ichadaari Naagin while Mohit Malhotra played her lover, Nag. Dheeraj Dhoopar, on the other hand, was seen playing the antagonist called Cheel or eagle.

The show took a quick turn to surprise the audience as three new roles were introduced on the show. According to the plot, Dheeraj, Hina, and Mohit were only a part of the show for first few episodes and the rest of the story will be carried forward by Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, and Sharad Malhotra. Their characters will be connected to an ancient story and will also have a love triangle. Fans have been excited about the developing plot for its intriguing elements.

