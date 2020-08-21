Hina Khan Shares Glimpse Of 'Naagin 5' Launch, Thanks Director For The Respect

On Thursday night, Hina Khan took to her Instagram and posted a video from the sets of her show, Naagin 5. The video gave a peek into how Naagin 5's launch looked like. As seen in the video, the entire team of the show clapped and rejoiced the launch of the series. On sharing the video, Hina Khan wrote, "Zordaar Taliyaan for a Great launch." After which she thanked the director of show Ranjan Kumar Singh, and wrote, "Thank you itni Izzat Afzaai ke liye."

A glimpse of Naagin 5's launch

As soon as the video was up, actor Karanvir Bohra wrote, "Congratulations my dear." On the other hand, an amused fan expressed, "You're so beautiful." Many users congratulated Hina and dropped hearts in the comments section. Hina's comment section was flooded with love in no time. Here's how fans reacted.

Also Read | Hina Khan shares BTS video from 'Naagin 5' promotions with 'Hai Rama' song; watch

Also Read | Hina Khan shares a cryptic post, says she 'believes in cycle of karma'; Check it out

Meanwhile, Hina took to her Instagram to share the big news with her fans. She revealed that Naagin season 5 premiere became the No 1 show on Colors TV. Hina wrote, "Congratulations team, We did it." She posted a series of screenshots put up by her fans. One of the tweets read, "Once again Hina Khan and her on-screen presence did wonders. First episode of Naagin 5 dated on 9th August 2020, fetched whopping 2.4 Trp and became number 1 show on Colors and amongst top three amongst all Tv shows. Hina and her aura is unmatched. Hina Khan does wonders" (sic).

Also Read | Hina Khan elated about the TRP rankings of 'Naagin 5' premiere; See post

Meanwhile, Hina led the premiere episodes of Naagin 5. However, now, actor Surbhi Chandna will be seen in the show. Hina Khan's fans have expressed disappointment towards the same. Hina took to her Instagram and said that it was not fair on her fans' part to troll or slam someone based on their decision. The Smartphone actor stated that a few months back, she had made it clear that she did not want to do television shows for a while. But when Ekta Kapoor called her directly and asked her to do it, she could not say no, added Hina.

Hina reportedly has other projects in the pipeline. She was last seen in Unlock, a web series, opposite Kushal Tandon. Meanwhile, Naagin 5 also stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra.

Also Read | Hina Khan And Her Mother Put On Face Mask Together, Rashami Desai Sends Love

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.