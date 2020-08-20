Hina Khan And Her Mother Put On Face Mask Together, Rashami Desai Sends Love

On Wednesday night, Hina Khan enjoyed a relaxed session with her mother, as the duo put on a face mask together and rested on the bed. Hina Khan posted a video along with her mother, which saw the two wearing the same face mask. The song Beautiful Girls by Sean Kingston played in the backdrop.

While Hina Khan donned a hairband and night suit with heart imprints, her mother kept it casual with a simple dress. As soon as her video was up, Rashami Desai dropped kiss emoticons on her post. As fans gushed to comment on Hina Khan's Instagram post, a user wrote, "Both are very cute." Whereas, an amused fan penned, "That's so great." Many dropped hearts on the post and flooded the comment section with love.

On August 19, Hina Khan gave a sneak peek into one of her photoshoots for a magazine. In the picture posted, Khan sported a furry top coat, along with a thigh-high slit skirt. She complimented her look with gladiator heels.

She ditched accessories and wore minimal makeup. Her stunning pic received many comments from not only fans but also popular faces from the industry. Mouni Roy, Vikaas Kalantri, Adhyayan Suman, Monalisa, Shiny Doshi among others dropped comments on Hina's pic. A user called her 'gorgeous', whereas, another fan wrote, "Wow fantastic." Hina Khan's photos, in no time, receive massive love from fans.

On the work front, Hina Khan has been hitting the headlines for her all-new avatar in Naagin 5. However, the actor will be a part of the show only for a few episodes. Speaking about the same, Hina Khan took to her Instagram and posted a video, in which she revealed why she did only three episodes in Naagin 5.

In the video, Hina Khan said that it was not fair on her fans' part to troll or slam someone based on their decision. The Unlock actor stated that a few months back, she had made it clear that she did not want to do television for a while. Moreover, Hina Khan also exclaimed that she was not willing to do even three-episodes of Naagin 5. But when Ekta Kapoor called her directly and asked her to do it, she could not say no, added Hina.

