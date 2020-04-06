Hina Khan, Himanshi Khurrana, Nia Sharma & Other TV Celebs Light Diyas On PM Modi's Call

Lakhs of citizens across India took PM Narendra Modi’s #9PM9Minutes initiative into consideration on Sunday, that is April 5, 2020, to commemorate the country’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from political leaders and Bollywood celebrities, popular TV faces also played supported the initiative. Actors like Hina Khan, Nia Sharma, Himanshi Khurrana and others took a part in it.

TV celebs lighting Diya on PM's appeal

Hina Khan lighting Diya in traditional avatar

Hina Khan shared a few pictures and a video while lighting a diya in her balcony. Hina Khan gave traditional vibes to her fans in a green suit and multicolour jhumkas. Praising the initiative, she wrote a caption for the video that read, 'Humanity survives together and as the fight against the darkness spread by this pandemic is here, India is ready to fight it. One light at a time!'.

Himanshi Khurrana lit Diya for united India

Punjabi singer and Bigg Boss 13 fame model Himanshi Khurrana also came forward to support on PM Modi's call. Himanshi Khurrana looked subtle in a black kurta and a bindi on her forehead. She posed with a smile while keeping a diya on her palm.

Nia Sharma joining the list

Naagin actor Nia Sharma took to her Instagram story session and gave a sneak peek into her diya-lighting plans. The 29-year-old actor kept an artificial candle in her balcony and also posed with a lit diya. Take a look below:

Mona Singh driving out darkness

Mona Singh shared a video on her social media wall while participating in the 9PM 9Minutes activity. In one of the videos, Mona Singh's mother is seen holding a diya and ringing a bell. On the other side, Mona also captured the lit diyas around her apartment.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya motivating to fight corona

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya also ignited a few diyas in her balcony with husband Vivek. She shared a selfie with a short Hindi poem written by her. The duo looked adorable with their all smiling face.

