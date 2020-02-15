Nia Sharma, Hina Khan & Others Who Impressed With Their Fashion Choices This Week

Indian Television divas are equally fashionable and stylish like their Bollywood contemporaries. These actors know how to dress and stay up to date regarding their fashion choices. Take a look at some of the best-dressed celebrities from the last week.

Read Also: Disha Patani Sees THIS For The First Time In This Throwback Video From Malang Sets

Television fashion recap of the week Feb 9 to 14

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma looks stunning in the above picture. She rocked the black short dress and white ankle-high boots. With loose wavy hair and red lips, she rounded off the look perfectly.

Read Also: Taapsee Pannu Felicitated At A College In Haridwar As They Rename The Gym After Her

Hina Khan

Hina Khan aced the all-white formal look with ease and elegance. With loose straight hair, minimum makeup and a light accessories she looks like an angel. The actor surely knows how to get clicked in style.

Anita Hassanandani

Anita Hassanandani slayed the red saree look last week. She paired the red saree with embroidery red blouse, wavy hair and hands full of bangles. She also wore red lipstick, kept the rest of the makeup to a minimum and golden hanging earrings.

Read Also: This Is How B-Town Couples Arjun-Malaika, Hardik-Natasa, Others Celebrated V-Day; See Pics

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti aced the all-denim attire with grace and confidence. She kept her hair loose and wore a brown ankle-high boot that rounded off the look perfectly. The picture itself is very good and artistic.

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna looks breathtaking in the maroon saree. She paired it with a bouse of the same colour and kept her luscious hair loose for the look. She also wore very less makeup to keep the simplicity intact.

Read Also: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares Adorable Picture Of Valentine's Day Celebration With Family

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.