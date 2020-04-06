Nia Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Mouni Roy Show Feathers Can Inspire Your Attire; See Pics

When it comes to fashion, the stars of the television industry leave no stone unturned in experimenting with their on-point outfits. As per reports, the actors pre-plan their outfits meticulously before sporting them. In the spree of donning a new outlandish attire each time, actors have now taken inspiration from bird feathers too. Check out how the feathery pattern can inspire your next outfit.

Nia Sharma, Karishma Tanna & Mouni Roy's feathery outfits

Nia Sharma

For one of her photoshoots, Naagin 4 actor Nia Sharma sported an elegant dress that had a feathery blouse to it. Nia clubbed her outfit with a pretty necklace. With minimal makeup, Nia Sharma looked ravishing.

Karishma Tanna

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Karishma Tanna took to her Instagram to share pictures of herself, all decked up for an event. Her outfit was all about silver steely hues and a frilly feathery tail. In the caption, she wrote, 'Love is a commitment, not just a feeling'. Karishma Tanna's attire inspired fans to wear bird-like outfits like a boss.

Mouni Roy

Social sensation Mouni Roy donned a shimmery body-con stunning outfit for one of her events. Not to miss how her shoulder sleeves were nothing but black feathers. The distinctive Maangtika caught all the eyeballs. With a neat hairdo and bold eye makeup, Mouni rocked the experimental outfit flawlessly.

