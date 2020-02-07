Hina Khan, Kriti Sanon & Jennifer Winget's Golden Outfits That You Will Want To Steal

Hina Khan, Kriti Sanon and Jennifer Winget are known for their on-point fashion game. Hina Khan's film Hacked hit the screens today and is reportedly receiving a warm welcome too. Kriti Sanon's last movie Panipat also saw a decent box office collection. Jennifer Winget, on the other hand, is a television sensation as her daily soap titled Beyhadh is topping the charts.

While all the three stars are busy in their own way, they manage to create headlines with their glamorous style statements. The three divas were seen sporting some golden outfits recently that stormed the internet. Check out their classy ethnic suits.

Hina Khan, Kriti Sanon & Jennifer Winget's golden outfits

Hina Khan

Hina Khan never fails to experiment with her fashion game. Known for her experimental looks, the actor quite often dons a series of ethnic suits. Here, Hina is seen in a stunning golden outfit with minimal accessories. Not to miss her bold lip colour that complements her attire.

Also Read | Hina Khan talks about ordeal with stalker and how she dealt with threats

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon is gearing up for her much-anticipated movie- Laxman Utekar's Mimi, which marks her first film as a lead. Known for her chic looks, Kriti's golden ethnic outfit is a dream attire. Check out pics.

Also Read | There's a class system in film industry: Hina Khan

Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget is basking in the success of her on-going television show Beyhadh 2. In the pictures, Jennifer is seen sporting a golden suit with embellishments and intricate work. All eyes are on her dainty accessories and hairdo. Take a look.

Also Read | Hina Khan Spills Beans On Tying Knot With Beau Rocky Jaiswal

Also Read | Hina Khan Backs Priyanka Chopra, Challenges Trolls, 'to Wear The Outfit For 10 Minutes'

(Image courtesy: Hina, Kriti, Jennifer Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.