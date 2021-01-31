Hina Khan Reveals Who Her Biggest Support System Is As Well As Critic; Find Out

Hina Khan has been popular television celeb ever since her debut. In the last few years, her popularity has soared as she finds herself in the headlines time and again. She is often heard talking about her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal for being her constant supporting in her various endeavours and standing by her side always. Read along to know what she had to say about Rocky in a 2020 interview and more.

Also Read: 'Uttaran' Cast: Transformation Of Rashami Desai, Tina Datta & Others Is Shocking

Hina Khan on boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal have been dating for more than six years. The couple is often seen together as they travel around and are constantly working on their home productions. Back in March 2020, on an episode of Pinkvilla series Cheat Meal, Khan opened up about her relationship with Rocky Jaiswal.

When asked who supports her the most, she expressed that it is Jaiswal who is her biggest support and her backbone. She also added that he is the biggest critic that she has. Apart from this, Hina also spoke about her fitness regime, food choices and career throughout the 22-minute long video.

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal’s relationship

The couple started dating in 2014. The actor met Jaiswal on the sets of her debut show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai where she played the lead role of Akshara, and Rocky was the supervising producer. The two often post about each other on their Instagram accounts, celebrate their special occasions and festivals together. The two also have a production company together named Hiro’s Faar Better Films.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya Written Update Jan 26: Digvijay Draws Backup Plan To Kill Abhi & Pragya

Hina Khan on the work front

Khan was seen in multiple titles all through 2020, she appeared in the web-series Damaged 2 playing the role of Gauri Batra. She then appeared in the movie Hacked as Sameera Khanna followed by playing Suhani in the Zee5 movie Unlock. The actor has also worked in the Rahat Kazmi movie Wishlist which was produced by her home-production Hiro’s Faar Better Films. Prior to this, she did another film with Rahat Kazmi at the helm which was titled, Lines, and also marked the actor’s Cannes Film Festival debut and got her several other accolades.

Also Read: 'Anupamaa' Written Update: Vanraj Loses His Job, Anupamaa Gets New Students For Class

Also Read: Asim Riaz's Chivalrous Gesture For Himanshi Khurana As They Leave From The Gym; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.