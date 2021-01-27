'Anupamaa' Written Update: Vanraj Loses His Job, Anupamaa Gets New Students For Class

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles is witnessing some intriguing drama. While Rakhi requests Kinjal and Paritosh to leave the Shah household, Anupamaa decides to leave the house. After receiving the divorce papers, Vanraj tells the family that Pakhi will be living with him. Leela curses Anupamaa and tells her she is breaking down the entire family. Here's Anupamaa written update for January 23 episode.

In the Anupamaa January 26 episode, Paritosh lashes out at Anupamaa for filing a divorce. He tells her that the entire family is shattered by her decision. Paritosh further adds that there's no point in making decisions that are not at all good for the family. He also talks about how Samar was badly injured and adds that these situations can appear in the future too. Paritosh tells her that she could save their marriage, but her ego didn't let her do it.

When Samar overhears this, he loses his cool. He asks Paritosh to support his mother for once. Later, Paritosh also tells the entire family that he's willing to leave the house and settle somewhere else. However, Kinjal takes a stand and backs Anupamaa. Samar and Paritosh indulge in a huge fight and then the duo's mother tells everyone that she's going to leave the house and no one else has to leave for anywhere. Nandini also asks the family to support Anupamaa.

After all the mess in the house, Hasmukh makes a shocking revelation. He gives everyone permission to leave the house, except, Anupamaa. Leela fumes over her husband and goes to her room. Vanraj, on the other hand, supports Kavya even though she forgets his medicine. Kavya later informs Vanraj that he's been removed from his job as he did not complete his targets on time. Whereas, Anupamaa gets a new job and gets 15 new students for her online classes. Vanraj's ego crushes down and he then doesn't understand what to do further. Meanwhile, Pakhi tells the Shahs that she's not getting a good breakfast at Kavya's house.

