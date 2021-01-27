Kumkum Bhagya Written Update Jan 26: Digvijay Draws Backup Plan To Kill Abhi & Pragya

The latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya, which aired on January 26, starts with Abhi and Pragya trying to escape from the reach of the shooter. As Pragya recalls the biker she met, has been injured in an accident, she assumes that the shooter is taking revenge for the accident. Pragya tries to talk to the shooter about it, but in vain as Abhi and her sit in the car, only to find that the keys are missing. Scroll down to read the highlights of Kumkum Bhagya's latest episode.

Kumkum Bhagya Written Update

Digvijay is ready with the backup plan

As Abhi and Pragya try to save themselves from the shooter, the former receives a call from Purab. Later, Pragya informs Purab that a shooter has attacked them. Purab immediately calls the commissioner to save Pragya and Abhi, while the duo manages to escape. Later, the shooter calls Digvijay to inform him that they ran away. In reply, Digvijay says that he has a backup plan to get his work done.

Rhea plans to surprise Ranbir

On the other hand, Rhea calls Ranbir and asks about the dress while Prachi comes decked up in the same. While looking at Prachi, Ranbir praises the dress on the call with Rhea. Later, he suspects that Rhea is in a temple as he hears the sound of a bell on the call. However, Rhea disconnects the call without replying to Ranbir’s question about her whereabouts as she wants to surprise Ranbir. Meanwhile, Abhi and Pragya have fun banter in the car. Later, they realise that the shooter is following them.

Digvijay announces winning prize

Back in the temple, Ranbir sees Rhea and takes Prachi and Shahana with him. He asks Aryan to handle Rhea. Meanwhile, Digvijay meets a bunch of professional killers and announces that whoever kills Abhi and Pragya will be paid 2 crores. He also informs them that they have 12 hours to do so and the amount will be reduced with time. A shooter tries to know the reason for Digvijay’s rivalry with Abhi and Pragya, but in vain, as Digvijay asks him to focus on his work.

