Hina Khan Swears By This Mantra For Sweating It Out In The Gym

That TV actor Hina Khan is a true blue fitness freak is known to all. Hina Khan never fails to flaunt her love for her workout regimes as she shares several pictures and videos from her workout sessions on her social media. The ongoing COVID-19 lockdown is also not stopping Hina Khan as she often gives her die-hard fans a glimpse of her walks along with her workout routines. Recently, Hina Khan took to her social media to share some super gorgeous pictures from her walking sessions but she also had a message for everyone to hear along with the pictures.

Hina Khan shared some gorgeous pictures from her workout with an important message

Hina Khan's lovely workout outfit was simply unmissable in the pictures. The actor opted for a white sports bralette with green floral designs. Along with it, Hina Khan opted for tight-fitting pants with the same designs. The actor complemented the whole look with grey sports shoes. Hina Khan also chose a checkered hairband to complete the look. While one cannot get over Hina Khan's stylish workout outfit, it seems that the actor rooted for the same on her caption for the post.

Hina Khan revealed that wearing stylish clothes during her workout makes her happy from within

Hina Khan wrote in the caption that life is too short so one must make every outfit count. The actor further wrote how she abides by the norm, 'Work Out In Style'. Hina went on to say that she not only puts in hard work during her workouts but goes on to wear stylish outfits too during her workouts. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor added that this makes her feels extremely happy during her workouts. The TV actor added that wearing stylish clothes during her workout sessions makes her feel that her efforts are complete and she feels truly happy from within. Take a look at Hina Khan's social media post.

In an earlier interview with an online portal, Hina Khan had revealed that that being locked up inside your homes amidst the coronavirus lockdown and being locked up inside the Bigg Boss house is completely different. The actor said so because she was locked up inside the Bigg Boss house during the 11th season and was quipped on whether the two situations felt the same. The Hacked actor said that she is not resorting to using a 'tactics' or 'strategy' to survive in her own house amidst the coronavirus lockdown like she was doing inside the Bigg Boss house.

