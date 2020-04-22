Hina Khan Recreates Deepika Padukone's Dialogue In Latest Video, Leaves Fans In Splits

Hina Khan recently recreated a famous dialogue of Deepika Padukone and fans loved it. Hina is one of the most influential social media stars besides being a successful actor. She recently took to TikTok to share a rather comical re-enactment from Deepika Padukone’s Chennai Express.

Hina Khan recreates a famous dialogue by Deepika Padukone

Fans upon seeing in the video posted by Hine Khan were smitten by her portrayal. Hina mimicked a dialogue between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone from the film Chennai Express. The video has already got over 60 thousand likes and is rapidly growing thereon. Hina currently boasts of over a million followers on the video-sharing application and she entertains her fans with quirky snippets.

Several celebrities have joined various video-sharing applications in order to pass their time amid lockdown. Stars have even begun their talk shows where they interact with fellow co-stars and discuss various aspects from films to television and many more. Hina Khan previously shared a video that went viral in which she can be seen teaching people the proper way to wear a mask. The lockdown situation and the rules with it can often be confusing to many. Hence Hina took it upon herself to share a video informing people on the right way to wear a mask. The video got quite popular and also managed to reach out to quite a number of people.

On the work front, Hina is currently waiting for the release of her film Smartphone. The film will exclusively be available on the Ullu app on April 24. Akshay Oberoi, Kunaal Rou Kapur too will be seen in this film playing prominent characters.

