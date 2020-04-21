A Saree-clad Hina Khan Looks Distinctively Different In 'Smartphone's' New Still; See Pic

Television star Hina Khan is not only spreading awareness about coronavirus, but she is also entertaining fans with her quirky videos amid lockdown. The actor is constantly sharing her whereabouts with fans every day. Recently, she surprised fans with a glimpse of her upcoming short film Smartphone and now the latest still from her movie has started doing rounds on social media.

In the picture, Hina Khan can be seen wearing a red saree which has made fans speculate that the diva will be essaying the role of a newlywed bride in her upcoming short film Smartphone. Hina in the still can be seen wearing a red sari with traditional jwellery.

Have a look at the picture here:

Hina Khan’s short film Smartphone is scheduled to release on April 24, 2020. The news of this release has come as a breath of fresh air for Hina Khan’s fans amid coronavirus lockdown. The actor has also been teasing her followers with glimpses of her upcoming movie on her social media platforms.

As per media reports, the short film Smartphone was announced in the year 2018 and now after a long wait, the movie has finally got its release date. The plot of the short film revolves around the story of phone addiction that will unknowingly change the life of the central characters of the movie. Along with Hina Khan, Akshay Oberoi and Kunaal Roy Kapur will also be seen in prominent roles.

