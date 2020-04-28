Is Being At Home During Lockdown Similar To 'Bigg Boss'? Hina Khan DISAGREES

Ever since the coronavirus lockdown has started, many people have compared their situation of being locked up inside their homes to be similar to the contestants being locked up inside the Bigg Boss house every year for around five months. However, Hina Khan who was a contestant as well as the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 11, seems to disagree with this. Hina Khan recently revealed that being locked up inside your homes amidst the coronavirus lockdown and being locked up inside the Bigg Boss house is completely different.

Also Read: Hina Khan Recreates Deepika Padukone's Dialogue In Latest Video, Leaves Fans In Splits

Hina Khan pointed out the difference between staying at home and inside the Bigg Boss house

Talking about this to a publication, Hina Khan said that the situation faced by people staying at their homes amidst the coronavirus lockdown and staying in the Bigg Boss house is poles apart. Hina Khan said that she is not resorting to using a 'tactics' or 'strategy' to survive in her own house amidst the coronavirus lockdown like she was doing inside the Bigg Boss house. Hina Khan also pointed out another stark difference between staying at home during the coronavirus lockdown and living inside the Bigg Boss house. Hina Khan said that unlike the Bigg Boss house, she is living at her home with her family members and that she feels fortunate about it.

Also Read: A Saree-clad Hina Khan Looks Distinctively Different In 'Smartphone's' New Still; See Pic

Hina Khan revealed how she is keeping her coronavirus lockdown productive

Hina Khan also added that she feels fortunate enough to have her family by her side in these tough times. Hina Khan also said how she is engaging in the household chores during the lockdown. The Hacked actor said that from cooking, cleaning to working out and watching content online, she is trying to engage herself in things that are productive.

Also Read: Hina Khan To Surbhi Jyoti, Television Celebrities' Weekend 'quarantine Recap'

Also Read: Neha Bhasin Says Designers Refuse To Style Singers, Hina Khan Responds, 'Tides Will Turn

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.