Hina Khan Shares Moments With Rocky Jaiswal On IG; Writes HiRo Forever

Hina Khan gained popularity with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and it was during the same show the actor met the love of her life, Rocky Jaiswal. Rocky was the supervising producer of the show and very soon, love blossomed between the two. Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal never shy away from indulging in some PDA on social media.

Recently, the actor shared a few videos on her Instagram story with beau Rocky Jaiswal. The actor shared a video on her Instagram story, in which she placed a sweet kiss on Rocky's cheeks as they spend some quality time together. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Humne har pal mein jitni zindagi dekhi hai, Tumne Zindagi mein utne pal nahi dekhe #HIRO forever. Pyaar Beshumaar… Naseeb apna apna."

Hina Khan was last seen in Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked. After making her debut in Bollywood with Hacked, Hina has several film projects in her kitty. She will soon be seen in another film titled The Lines, the premiere of which was screened at Cannes last year and will also be seen in Wish List and Vikram Bhatt’s North of Srinagar. Another film of her is an Indo-Hollywood film, The Country of The Blind, where she will be playing the role of a visually challenged girl.

Currently, Hina is the lead character in Naagin 4. She recently shared a few throwback photos from her birthday celebrations on her Instagram stories. She shared different posts that featured some yummy cakes and added a loving caption for each story. She also tagged the person to thank them for wishing her on the occasion.

Hina Khan celebrated her birthday on October 2 with her family. It was a homely affair with a simple birthday cake. Hina was dressed in her kaftan and cut the cream cake that had a citric gelatinous layer on top. The message on the cake read Happy Birthday Miss Khan. The cake cutting video was posted on the Instagram handle of Viral Bhayani. Hina can be seen at ease amidst her close family and friends on her special day. Her beau Rocky Jaiswal penned a heartfelt note for the actor with a video comprising of their memories together.

