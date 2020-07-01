Hina Khan Shares Mushy Pics With Rocky Jaiswal; Says 'always There For Me, My Man'

Hina Khan on Tuesday night shared two adorable pictures with beau Rocky Jaiswal. As seen in the photos, Hina Khan looks as pretty as ever in a pink and white ethnic suit. While the first picture shows the duo looking at each other, the second photo is all about 'love'. Hina Khan wrote, "Pure love, just love Rocky Jaiswal." Through the next picture, the Smartphone actor expressed that Rocky is always there for her and that he is her 'Man'. Check out Hina and Rocky's cute pics here.

Hina calls her relationship with Rocky 'Pure love'

Only recently, Hina Khan, whose social media is all about her workout sessions, shared a video that features her doing the 'Barre Pilates.' The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor is seen performing the exercises with utmost dedication. She also uses a ball for one of the exercises. While fans flooded the comments section with love, Rocky Jaiswal also dropped a comment on her video which read, "Setting the ‘Barre’ too high love." Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal very often comment on each other's posts on social media. Fans gush over the duo's social media banter filled with love.

Meanwhile, Hina Khan gave her fans a big surprise as she got a new haircut recently. The actor posted a series of pictures and flaunted her short hair. She wrote, "Surpriiiisseeeee. Dear stress, Goodbye. Chopped some Tension off. #NewLook #HairCut #QuarantineEffect." Not only fans but actors' Tina Datta, Priyanka Kalantri and Rashami Desai among others dropped endearing comments on her Hina Khan's Instagram post. Rashami Desai wrote, "Loved your hair."

Hina Khan's career

Hina Khan made her debut on television with the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor was also the first runner-up of the reality television show, Bigg Boss 11. Hina was last seen in the short film, Smartphone, which received rave reviews from the audience. Meanwhile, the Lines actor also has been garnering attention for her new movie, Unlock. Not only this but Hina reportedly has resumed dubbing for an upcoming project. The had shared a few glimpses from her drubbing session. However, she did not reveal much about the project.

