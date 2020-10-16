Did You Know Hina Khan And Singing Sensation Rahul Vaidya Share A Past Connection?

Hina Khan is one of the most popular names in the Indian television industry. Having made her Bollywood debut in 2020 with Vikram Bhatt's Hacked, the actor has become a household name. Rahul Vaidya, who started his career as a singer at a very young age with the reality singing show, Indian Idol, too has gone ahead to make a huge name for himself in the Indian music industry. But, fans will be surprised to know that Hina Khan and Rahul Vaidya have a past connection. Read what it is below.

Hina Khan and Rahul Vaidya’s past connection

Hina Khan is a very popular name in the Indian entertainment industry. The actor is also praised for having a beautiful voice and being a lovely singer. Hina Khan has often sung for the audience during many of her media interactions and appearances on shows and has proved her singing talent. Not many know that years ago, before even entering the acting industry, Hina Khan was a part of the Indian reality singing show, Indian Idol.

During an episode of a reality television show, Hina Khan revealed in a candid conversation that back in her college days in Delhi she had auditioned for a competition related to the show at one of the malls, on her friends’ insistence. The actor then mentioned that Rahul Vaidya, who had just wrapped up his own Indian Idol season was a special guest at the audition and had even selected her as the winner. On hearing this, Rahul Vaidya said that he doesn’t remember the incident, but shook his hands with Hina Khan as a sign of respect.

In spite of Hina Khan being one of the senior contestants in the reality television show, she was very eager to share this nostalgic memory with Rahul Vaidya. Hina Khan even told the singer about how excited she was to receive the prize from him for the competition. Hina Khan’s humble and grounded nature was warmly welcomed by Rahul Vaidya who was very appreciative of Hina Khan's sweet gesture.

