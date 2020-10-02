Hina Khan's Birthday: Beau Rocky Jaiswal Walks Down Memory Lane, Shares Beautiful Video

As actress Hina Khan celebrated her 33rd birthday on October 2, she received scores of wishes from her friends and fans from all across. But, what made her day extra special were the beautiful birthday greetings from her beau Rocky Jaiswal. Rocky took a trip down the memory lane and shared a video that was a compilation of the romantic and memorable moments spent together from their trips to various exotic locations from all across the globe. From their travel memories to their romantic dances, Rocky gave a beautiful sneak peek into their relationship.

Rocky Jaiswal wishes Hina Khan on birthday

The video started off with all the clips of the two spending some beautiful time together at several locations. They even flaunted their chemistry in the video by dancing on the track Hai Junoon. While captioning the post, Rocky penned a heart warning note for the Hacked actress while expressing his love for her. Rocky started the note and called her “life of my life.” He further recalled all the beautiful years that the two have spent together. The moments they have shared and cherished, Continuing, he wrote that he will be grateful to all the memories that are glued to them forever because of the moment when Hina Khan was born. At last, he wrote, “Happy Birthday to the girl who loves without a reason and reasons always with Love.”

Read: On Hina Khan's Birthday, Here's A Fun Trivia Quiz For All Ardent Fans Of The 'Naagin' Star

Read: Hina Khan Stuns In A Black & White Polka Dot Dress, Fans Call Her 'awesomely Beautiful'



Last year on Hina Khan’s 32nd birthday, the celebrations had begun way in advance, and it was her doting boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, who had made it extra special by baking cakes for her and taking her shopping for her gift. Hina had later celebrated her 32nd birthday with family and close friends including Nakuul Mehta, Ravi Dubey, Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, Kanchi Singh, Nidhi Uttam, Neha Saroopa, and many more which just made it more memorable for her. Meanwhile, apart from her beau, the actress even received adorable wishes from friends from the industry. Celebs like Surbhi Chandna, Tinaa Duttaa, Adaa Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Karishma Tanna, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and many more have gone all out to wish and pen some sweet wishes for Hina.

Read: Hina Khan Shares Glimpse Of Her ‘backless Dress’, Asks Fans To Share Their Opinion

Read: Hina Khan's Birthday: Karishma Tanna, Adaa Khan, Tina Dutta And Others Wish Actor

(Image credit: Rocky Jaiswal/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.