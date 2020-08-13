Hina Khan And 'Naagin 5' Co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar Have ‘Cheel And Husn Pari’ Moment

Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5 has been in the limelight since the makers have started unveiling the first posters and the promos of the supernatural drama. The new cast members like Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar who will be seen as Sarvashreshta Adi Naagin and Cheel Aakesh respectively in the new season have further raised the excitement for the show. Now, Hina has shared a BTS picture of her along with co-star Dheeraj from the show which will make the fans wait with bated breath for the new episodes.

Also Read: Sushant's Death: Subramanian Swamy, Hina Khan, Mukesh Chhabra, Others Turn #Warriors4SSR

Hina Khan shares BTS picture along with Dheeraj Dhoopar

Hina took to her social media to share a BTS picture wherein she along with Dheeraj can be seen in their Adi Naagin and Cheel avatar. The picture has Dheeraj holding Hina's hands tenderly and looking down at it. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor captioned it saying, 'Cheel taking a feel of his Husn Pari.' The plot of the show, Naagin 5 will see Cheel who is the main antagonist fall in love with Naagin.

He will be the prime cause of separation between Naagin and Hriday Naag which will be essayed by Mohit Malhotra. When his love remains unrequited, Cheel goes into a path of hatred and vengeance. It seems that the story will have some unexpected twists and turns, which will keep the viewers glued to the screen. Take a look at the picture shared by the Bigg Boss 11 finalist.

Also Read: Hina Khan Shares Slow-motion Video On 'Radha' Song From 'Naagin 5' Sets; Watch

'Naagin 5' new promo

Recently, Colors TV took to its official Twitter handle and shared a promo video of Naagin 5. In this promo video, fans get a glimpse of the events which will be unfolding in the upcoming episodes. In this promo video, Naagin, Cheel Aakesh, and Hriday Naag are seen coming face to face.

Also Read: 'Naagin 5' New Promo Releases; Hina As Naagin & Dheeraj As Cheel Come Face To Face

In the video, Hina is seen looking at her fierce and powerful best as the Naagin. The promo has the Cheel say that he will be stealing the Nagmani from the temple and will also be abducting Naagin. The promo further sees Naagin standing in the Holy Temple. She goes on to see Cheel and gives him permission to enter the Shiv temple. Cheel then goes to create havoc on the whole place while the guards try to save the precious Nagmani. Take a look at the tweet and the video here shared by the channel.

Aa gayi hai yudh ki ghadi, aamne samne honge Naag, Naagin aur Cheel.

Dekhiye #Naagin5 mein, 15th and 16th August raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @Voot.



eyehinakhan @mohitmalhotra9 @DheerajDhoopar pic.twitter.com/ZXywIjlEnf — COLORS (@ColorsTV) August 12, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.