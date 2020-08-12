Hina Khan Shares Slow-motion Video On 'Radha' Song From 'Naagin 5' Sets; Watch

Hina Khan recently shared a video from the sets of Naagin 5. The actor returned to shooting after a long hiatus due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. The video has her all happy donning the Naagin attire, while a peppy track, Radha, is played.

Hina Khan’s 'Radha' song video from 'Naagin 5' sets

Hina Khan is quite active on her Instagram handle, where she has more than eight million followers. The actor recently shared a video on the social media platform using its newly launched Reel feature.

The slow-motion video has Hina wearing her Naagin costume as she is on the sets of Naagin 5. Radha song, featuring Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan, from Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Harry Met Sejal, is added in the video. Hina Khan is sitting on a swing which is decorated with flowers. He caption read, “Mai bani Teri Radha #HappyJanmashtami #FeelKaroReelKaro” (sic).

Hina Khan’s Reel video on Radha song, wearing Naagin costume, grabbed much attention. Many left red heart, fire and heart-eye emoticons in the comment section. Some commented that the video is “beautiful,” while others called the actor “adorable” for her looks. Check out a few reactions on the reel video uploaded by Hina.

Hina Khan also posted her no-makeup look on her Instagram handle. The actor shared several pictures of herself in which she is not wearing makeup. She is seen smiling and posing for the picture. Hina is seen wearing a crème colour dress. The dress has no sleeves with a knot tied on both the shoulders to hold it together. Her dress has small white polka dots and is made of the elastic material till the york.

The actor has tied her wavy hair in a messy bun at the back of her head, leaving the front of her hair open and has worn a floral printed hairband. Hina Khan has also applied white colour nail paint.

The actor appears to be very active on her Instagram profile today as she posted another set of pictures. In them, she can be seen posing in a blue colour ethnic outfit. Her dress has golden colour prints all over and has golden colour embroidery. She has left her straight and short hair open, giving them a side partition and letting them flow naturally, giving them a messy look. The actor has worn silver colour sandals, and golden accessories all around her neck, wrist, and ears.

