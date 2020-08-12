'Naagin 5' New Promo Releases; Hina As Naagin & Dheeraj As Cheel Come Face To Face

Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin series has entertained fans for a long time now. The first four seasons of the show have been very interesting and filled with twists and turns that excited fans. The last season of the show went off air just a few weeks ago and the new season has already begun to air on television.

Naagin 5 stars Mohit Sehgal, Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra, Hina Khan, and Mohit Malhotra. Dheeraj Dhoopar will also be seen in an extended special appearance in the season. The makers of the show recently shared a new promo for the show. Take a look at it here to know more.

New Promo for the hit TV show Naagin 5 released

Colors TV took to its official Twitter handle and shared a promo video. In this promo video fans get a glimpse the in the next episode of Naagin 5, In this promo video, Naagin Hina Khan, Cheel Dheeraj Dhoopar and Naag Mohit Malhotra are seen coming face to face.

In the video, Hina is seen mesmerising and powerful as the Naagin. After this, the Cheel says that he will be stealing the Nagmani from the temple and will also be abducting Naagin. After this Hina Khan's Naagin is seen standing in the Holy Temple. She sees Dheeraj Dhoopar's Cheel and gives him permission to enter the Shiv temple. Cheel then wreaks havoc on the whole place while the guards try to save the precious Nagmani. Take a look at the tweet and the video here.

Aa gayi hai yudh ki ghadi, aamne samne honge Naag, Naagin aur Cheel.

Dekhiye #Naagin5 mein, 15th and 16th August raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @Voot.



eyehinakhan @mohitmalhotra9 @DheerajDhoopar pic.twitter.com/ZXywIjlEnf — COLORS (@ColorsTV) August 12, 2020

In the tweet, the channel reveals that the time has come for the war where Naagin Hina Khan, Naag Mohit Malhotra, fight Cheel. The video also suggests that the hero and the villain will be coming face to face for the first time ever on Naagin 5. The release date of these episodes was also revealed. The episodes will air on August 15 and August 16. It was reported that this special episode will be airing at 8 PM on the dates mentioned.

The fifth season of the supernatural show Naagin first aired on August 9. In the upcoming episodes, Hina will be seen in the role of the dead Sarvashreshth Naagin Nageshvari. The show has aired one episode so far.

