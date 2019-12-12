Hina Khan And Priyank Sharma Share A New Glimpse From 'Raanjhana' Leaving Fans Elated

Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma’s latest song Raanjhana has been released today and fans cannot keep calm as they have been waiting for their first music video together. Taking to Instagram, Hina Khan has shared a sneak peek from the song where the two can be seen romancing in the picturesque location to praying in a gurudwara. Both the stars look amazing in the teaser and fans are excited to watch the dazzling chemistry of the duo in the full video song. In the post, she also reveals that the song is going to be out soon. Take a look at the sneak peek.

About the song

The song is sung by Arijit Singh and is produced by Aakansha Rahul Sharma. The music is composed by Asad Khan and lyrics have been penned down by Raqueeb Alam. The song has been much-anticipated and is expected to do well with the audience. The previous Bollywood music videos have been received well by the listeners. Songs like Filhall and Pachtaoge were quick to go viral across all social media platforms. Pachtaoge was also a song that was sung by Arijit Singh and has more than 3 million views currently. Priyank Sharma has shared a few pictures from the video where the duo looks pretty good together. Check out the pictures here.

Watch the full video here:

Priyank and Hina met on the sets of Bigg Boss 11 and ever since then, they've shared a strong bond. We are sure fans are elated to see them both come together for this song. On the professional front, Hina Khan has several projects in her kitty. She will be making her Bollywood debut with The Lines. She will also be seen in Wish List and Vikram Bhatt’s North of Srinagar. The actor will also star in an Indo-Hollywood film, The Country of The Blind where she will be playing the role of a visually challenged girl. While on the other hand, Priyank Sharma was last seen in the web series The Holiday opposite Adah Sharma.

