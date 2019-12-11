Hina Khan Stuns As A Gorgeous Bride For Her Romantic Track Raanjhana With Priyank Sharma

Television actor Hina Khan recently shared the teaser of her much-awaited music video titled Raanjhana where she will be seen opposite Priyank Sharma. The teaser shows the infectious chemistry between the two who are also close friends in real life after appearing in Bigg Boss 11 together. Hina recently took to her social media to share some pictures where she can be seen dolled up as a bride for the romantic track. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor is looking like a visual delight in the bridal avatar. Her fans could not keep calm once she shared the pictures.

Hina can be seen looking breathtaking in her bridal attire

Hina can be seen wearing a deep red bridal attire with gold embellishments. She complimented the look with heavy ornaments, dewy makeup and a sheer red dupatta. Hina's lovely jewellery consisting of bangles, earrings, necklace and a maangtika is further enhancing this look. Hina's caption suggests that these pictures were taken from the sets of Raanjhana. The teaser of the track also gives a glimpse of Hina and Priyank as a lovestruck couple. The fans have been waiting with bated breath to see the camaraderie between the two unfolding on the big screen. Hina and Priyank shared a great rapport with each other in Bigg Boss 11. Check out the picture and the teaser here.

The song is shot in Rajasthan

The song is crooned by the very talented Arijit Singh. It has been shot in Rajasthan. Hina had revealed about her experience of filming the track. She had revealed in an earlier interview with an online portal that shooting for the song in the scorching heat of Rajasthan where the temperatures were up to 50 degrees was extremely difficult. She went on to say that the storm fans used to result in the sand getting inside their eyes and mouth. She further added that her makeup used to melt and she also got a lot of skin peels from running in the hot sand. Hina added that the entire team has worked very hard for the track.

