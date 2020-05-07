Hina Khan's Ramadan Routine Includes Fasting, Exercising, Smiling And More

After giving fans a glimpse of how Iftaar time looks like at her house, Hina Khan has now shared her Ramadan routine at home amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The Hacked star stated that many were questioning her about her schedules, and hence she planned to pen it down for all. Check it out.

On Wednesday evening, Hina Khan shared that a lot of fans were asking her about Ramadan and her routine at home. And that's why decided to share it with fans. Hina Khan penned down that she fasts every day, prays, works out, cooks sometimes and also plays games. Furthermore, she also mentioned sketching as a part of her routine. With an impish smile emoticon, she wrote about making different videos, and a lot more too. Khan's routine also includes playing games and meditating. Lastly, Hina mentioned the most important thing as a part of her schedule, which is 'smiling and staying happy'.

Hina Khan is a super fitness enthusiast and her posts and stories during the holy month of Ramadan undoubtedly prove it right. The Smartphone actor time and again keeps sharing videos of her workout routine, encouraging fans to do the same at home and remain fit. Even fasting has not unnerved Hina Khan from exercising indoors.

On May 5, actor Hina Khan took to her Instagram and shared a picture of her Iftaar platter with fans. Hina's caption said: “#IftaarReady... Gyaarwah Roza Mubarak.” The photo shows a table with some dates in one bowl, a glass of milkshake, a plate full of neatly sliced apples, and a pretty candle in the middle. Not to miss some fried cutlets in another small bowl. Many popular faces from the industry like Arjun Bijlani, Mouni Roy and Ariah Agarwal dropped their comments on the pic.

Hina Khan recently also shared her salad recipe with fans. Calling herself as 'Rookie Chef Hina Khan', the Lines actor, in the video, is seen narrating a step by step guide for how to make the best salad at home. She named it as a very very simple Ramadan special Salad and also talked about devouring piquant food during the festival.

