Hina Khan Gives Sneak Peek Into How Ramzan 'iftaar' Looks Like In Her House

Lines actor Hina Khan has been fasting during the holy month of Ramzan. Following the tradition of breaking the Roza in the evening, Hina Khan gave fans a glimpse of how Iftaar time looks like at her house. Check it out.

Hina Khan's Iftaar is nothing but delectable

On May 5, Hacked actor Hina Khan took to her Instagram and shared a picture of her Iftaar platter with fans. Hina's caption said: “#IftaarReady... Gyaarwah Roza Mubarak.” The photo shows a table with some dates in one bowl, a glass of milkshake, a plate full of neatly sliced apples, and a pretty candle in the middle. Not to miss some fried cutlets in another small bowl.

Many popular faces from the industry like Arjun Bijlani, Mouni Roy and Ariah Agarwal dropped their comments on the pic. While Mouni Roy dropped a red heart emoticon, Arjun said, "Bhej de thodi." Check out.

Meanwhile, Hina Khan is a super fitness enthusiast and her posts and stories undoubtedly prove it right. The Smartphone actor time and again keeps sharing videos of her workout routine, encouraging fans to do the same at home and remain fit. Even fasting has not unnerved Hina Khan from exercising indoors. On a Sunday evening, Hina Khan shared glimpses of her workout session on the veranda. Donning a checkered two-piece, she was seen exerting her level best, following her on-going schedules despite keeping Rozas.

In her Instagram stories, Hina Khan was seen is all panting, and saying, "Working out while fasting is not easy. Without water, ugghh!! But that's not going to stop me. I am going to workout, everyday guys. You all also don't stop, keep working out, keep fasting, and now let's just go for namaz. Lots of love." At the backdrop, one could hear the sound of Azaan (holy rhythm prayed before beginning namaz)

While social media is running high amidst the lockdown, Hina Khan also took to her Instagram to share a very motivating thought. The quote read, "Beauty is not based on an algorithm of likes and comments." Moreover, adding to this, Hina Khan wrote, "All you people out there, stop comparing for heaven's sake. Don't create Fan Wars. Not that it matters to me, but it might affect the other person being compared. Let's lift each other".

