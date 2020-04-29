Khabib Nurmagomedov Addresses The Critical Condition Of The World While Following Ramadan

UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov opened up about the intensity of the ongoing medical crisis since he pulled out from the UFC 249 main event before the PPV got postponed to May 9. However, the coronavirus pandemic is still wreaking havoc across the globe and Khabib Nurmagomedov recently addressed the critical condition via an Instagram post that has already garnered a lot of attention. Here’s what Khabib Nurmagomedov said about the current medical condition around the world while following Ramadan Kareem in his hometown.

Also Read | Conor McGregor Congratulates Tony Ferguson For Making Weight, Slams Khabib amid Coronavirus in Russia

UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov addresses state of medical conditions while following Ramadan Kareem

The UFC Lightweight Champion recently took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself. In the caption, Khabib Nurmagomedov stated that the negligence towards the advice and requests of doctors in people’s panic has led to a high rate of disease. According to Khabib Nurmagomedov, the hospitals today are full of sick people and the conditions are going beyond our reach every day. “Trust me the disease is deadly dangerous and we already feel it on ourselves.” said the undefeated Dagestani through his Instagram post.

Khabib Nurmagomedov further advised everyone to stay indoors to reduce the load on doctors and hospitals. While Khabib Nurmagomedov is currently observing the auspicious Ramadan Kareem, he wants everyone to take note of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and act according to the medical experts’ advice. A few days back, Khabib’s father was taken under medical care after he was diagnosed with flu and the UFC Lightweight Champion does not want to take any risk by stepping outdoors amid the outbreak of coronavirus in Russia.

Also Read | Khabib Nurmagomedov's Father Hospitalised With Flu-like Symptoms amid Coronavirus in Russia

Khabib Nurmagomedov fight amid coronavirus in Russia and Ramadan Kareem

Khabib Nurmagomedov is currently following Ramadan Kareem and is expected to remain out of UFC action until September. The undefeated Dagestani revealed this through another Instagram post and UFC fans will need to wait for few more months until they see the Dagestani back in UFC cage. In the meantime, the winner of UFC 249 will go on to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title once he is back in action.

Also Read | Khabib Nurmagomedov father health deteriorated during Ramadan Kareem

Also Read | Khabib Nurmagomedov fight: Khabib Nurmagomedov's Next Fight Revealed After Ramadan Kareem

Image courtesy: UFC.com