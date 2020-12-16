Hina Khan's 'Wishlist' Trending At No.1 Spot On The App; Says 'It's A Feel Good Film'

Actor Hina Khan’s movie named Wishlist was recently released on MX Player Original and in no time, it began trending on the number 1 spot on the app. The fans will see an all-new avatar of Hina Khan in the film. Hina Khan’s movie, Wishlist is all about fulfilling one’s dreams and wishes. Have a look at the trailer of Wishlist.

As Hina Khan was extremely excited right before the release of her movie, she spoke about the experience she had during the shoots. According to a media statement, she stated how much she was excited about her movie and waiting for people to watch it. She mentioned that he had shot this movie in Europe post her first Cannes walk in 2019. She also added how they had made this film for festivals around the globe but due to unforeseen conditions, they thought to release it on a digital platform first. Hina Khan also added as to how this project was special for her and her partner, Rocky as it marked their first movie as producers under Hiro’s Faar Better Films.

Speaking about her movie, she stated how Wishlist was a feel-good film and was about fulfilling one’s dreams, wishes, aspirations and most importantly valuing the people around oneself. She also stated that in such times, the film would definitely be a happy and a motivational watch and would win hearts like none other.

Wishlist review

The plot of the movie revolves around the characters Shalini and Mohit who are a married working couple. The twist in the story arrives when the doctor detects a tumour in husband’s spine. The story then continues how Shalini tries to make the rest of her husband’s life happy. The casting and performance of Hina Khan and Jitendra Rai perfectly goes well with the storyline. Wishlist comes out as a heart touching movie and has the ability to change one’s perspective towards life.

Wishlist cast is a small cast with some fresh faces. Directed by Rahat Kazmi, the Wishlist cast includes Hina Khan, Jitendra Rai in the lead and other cast members include Namita Lal, Tariq Khan, Neelu Dogra, Monica Aggarwal, Vimalesh Ghodeswar and Francois d’Artemare.

With inputs from PR

