Hina Khan Shares A Glimpse Of Herself Performing, Says 'Akshara Lives On'

Hina Khan is one of the most popular names on Indian television today and the sole reason behind her insane popularity is her portrayal of Akshara in the hit serial, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor started her career way back in 2009 with this serial and became one of the highest-paid actors on Indian television in 2015-2016 because of her show and it's high ratings. Read on to know about Hina Khan's video where she can be seen portraying the character of Akshara yet again.

Hina Khan as Akshara once again

Hina Khan became a household name ever since her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai went on air in 2009. She was a part of the serial till 2016 and is still fondly remembered as Akshara by her fans and followers. The actor recently took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her performance at the Star Pariwar Awards, which will be broadcast on December 27. The New Year special function would see Hina reprising her role as Akshara and the Instagram video shows her making a stunning entry to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's theme music. Her caption read, "This was so so special and overwhelming.. It was so so hard to hide the emotions swirling inside my heart.. #Jhalki #AksharaLivesOn. I know the video quality isn’t that great and to view the full performance in HD quality ðŸ˜‚ don’t forget to watch #StarPariwarNewYearSpecial on 27th dec 8:00pm only on starplus

Thank you @star.aniljha @starplus". You can see the video here.

Her fans and followers were ecstatic to see Hina Khan in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai avatar and bombarded her comments section with compliments and praise for her popular on-screen role. Her post received more than 260k likes within 20 hours of posting. Her co-star from the show, Rohan Mehraa commented, "No body can ever replace Akshara â¤ï¸ So happy to see you as Akshara once again â­ï¸ Mumma apne bete ko bhi aashirwaad do â¤ï¸", while actor Ashnoor Kaur said, "Wowwâ¤ï¸ Hina di, Akshara mumma, love you loads! ðŸ¤—". Her fans and followers commented with heart and fire emoticons. You can see some of the comments here.

Hina Khan recently talked about her journey from Kashmir to Mumbai and how she had to convince her parents to let her make her career in acting. She has been a part of shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Naagin 5, and Box Cricket League, ever since her exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Hina recently made her Bollywood debut as well with the film Hacked.

Image credits: Hina Khan Official Instagram Account

