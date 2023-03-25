Hina Khan Shuts Down Criticism Over Umrah Pictures With A Blunt Note

Hina Khan, who was recently on a pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia with her family, was trolled by the netizens. Social media users called her out for 'doing a photoshoot' at the holy shrine. Responding to all the negative comments, the actress shared a post on her Instagram handle on Saturday (March 25).

Hina also talked about her Umrah experience and expressed regret over starting in Mecca rather than Medina. She expressed happiness on being able to complete her Umrah as she had hoped. In the caption, she wrote, "I just can’t can’t can’t believe this is happening.. ok lemme tell u guys.. when I left home I decided to perform three umrah’s in one n a half day, which was practically and physically not possible.. I misjudged, Miscalculated, also I didn’t realise I should do madina first and thn Mecca to perform umrah in the holy month of Ramadan.. I did eaxctly reverse ( no complaints though) I really enjoyed my time and rozas in madina sharif.. but some where deep down I was not content, and a bit sad ki mera ek Umrah reh Gaya (sic)."

"I really wanted to perform Umrah in Ramzan especially when u are so close to Mecca sharif…but I decided it’s gods will and I will achieve it next time.. shall come in the month of Ramadan next year for umrah again.. Also my flight back home was from madina and I can’t make my mom travel back and forth since she’s wheel chair bound.. but I had no inclination that god had other plans.. yet again this gods sent Farishta ( bless bless bless u, you know who u are) convinced me and we decided to go back to Mecca just for a few hours to perform umrah in Ramadan.. AB ISKO KHUDA KA BULAAWA NAA KAHUN TO KYA KAHUN.. God is great and all knowing .. pious intent and a humble will to seek can never be dismissed at house of god.” she added.

Addressing the comments from trolls, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress said , “And to all those people who have been judging me left right and centre under my religious posts…All I can say is, I am no saint but I truly believe in Neeyat, kindness and good karma, good deeds.. Baaki aap sab ko apne karma ka khud jawaab dena hai oopar.”

Check out the post here.

Known for her role as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Hina Khan was last seen in movie Shadyantra starring Chandan Roy Sanyal and Kunaal Roy Kapur. It was released on OTT.