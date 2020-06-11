Hina Khan & Surbhi Chandna To Join The Lead Cast Of Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 5'?

Recently, a leading entertainment portal published a report and stated that producer Ekta Kapor is planning to finalise Hina Khan and Surbhi Chandna for Naagin 5. According to the report, Ekta Kapoor and the team of Naagin 5 was looking to cast a fresh yet famous face to carry on the Naagin legacy. And, both these ladies, Hina Khan and Surbhi Chandna enjoy a massive social media following and are extremely famous amongst the Indian audiences.

Naagin 5 cast details

The report also added that Ekta Kapoor has finalised them, but the team is waiting for Hina and Surbhi to give a nod for the project. As of now, neither the actors nor the makers have made any official announcement. Reportedly, Ekta Kapoor wanted to cast Hina Khan in the previous installment but due to the date issues, things did not work out.

Talking about Naagin 4, the super fantasy-drama featured popular TV faces such as Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Vijayendra Kumeria and Rashami Desai, among many others. The show went off-air because of average ratings and Ekta Kapoor took the bait for it. Giving a brief note about the same, Ekta Kapoor shared a video on her social media handle in which she said that she did not pay too much attention to the script and feels responsible for it. The Naagin 4 team will soon shoot the finale episode to end the show.

Meanwhile, recently, Hina Khan's fan asked her about the same during Ask Me Anything session on Twitter. While replying to her fan's query Hina left a cryptic note. Check out her note below:

Pata nahi aap bataao https://t.co/ohYrAaZzas — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) June 10, 2020

If online reports are something to go then the Naagin series fans can expect Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang in the lead cast of Naagin 5. In a report, published by a news portal, Shivin was asked about the same, to which, he replied that he will reveal and confirm once things are finalised. He also added that he has done a special appearance in Naagin series earlier.

Talking about the professional front of Hina Khan, she was last seen in the Vikram Bhatt directorial, Hacked. Earlier, Hina Khan teamed up with Ekta Kapoor for the romance-drama serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Hina essayed the character of Komolika in the series. But after a few months, she quit the show. On the other side, Surbhi Chandna rose to fame after her performance in Star Plus' Ishqbaaz bagged praises.

