Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna And Other TV Divas Who Slayed The Instagram Universe This Week

With the COVID-19 lockdown, fans are missing their favourite TV actors gracing the small screen. However, there are some TV divas who are making up for it for their die-hard fans with their lovely Instagram posts. The posts of these television actors are nothing short of visual delight for their fans. There are some television beauties who grabbed many eyeballs with their social media posts in the week gone by.

Also Read: Hina Khan Loves THIS Thing About Her Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal; Know Here

Be it a scintillating selfie or an inspirational workout video, these divas did it all. They have also left their fans wanting more. Here are the television actors who made headlines with their Instagram posts this week.

Also Read: Hina Khan's Ramadan Routine Includes Fasting, Exercising, Smiling And More

Television divas who were the ultimate Instagram queens this week

Hina Khan

Hina Khan is one such celeb who is not only an avid social media user but is also touted for her inspirational Instagram posts. Being a self-confessed fitness freak, she recently took to her social media to share a series of sun-kissed pictures from her lockdown workout. Hina Khan can be seen flaunting her flawless skin as she dons a dark pink Superdry fitness attire which she has paired with a checkered hairband. Take a look at Hina Khan's post.

Also Read: Hina Khan Gives Sneak Peek Into How Ramzan 'iftaar' Looks Like In Her House

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna is another actor who seems to be nailing her lockdown phase like a boss and is also sharing a glimpse of it on her social media. She left her fans drooling over her recent selfies wherein she flaunted her good hair day. However, it was Surbhi Chandna's glittery eye-makeup along with the sultry radiance in her skin which stole the show. Take a look at Surbhi Chandna's post.

Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai seems to enjoy her second lockdown during the ongoing pandemic, the first being her being locked down inside the Bigg Boss house. She gave a glimpse of a lovely black and white picture wherein she can be seen literally flaunting both her 'cute and flirty' side. Rashami Desai's tattoo is inevitably the main highlight of the post. Take a look at Rashami Desai's post.

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi's social media handle acts as a bundle of surprises for her die-hard fans. The actor recently shared a video of herself dancing in the Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer track Genda Phool. Donning a grey sleeveless top along with black leggings, she inevitably got her fans swooning with her dancing skills.

Drashti Dhami

One of the reigning divas of the Indian television industry, Drashti Dhami makes sure to share many glimpses of both her personal and professional life with her fans. The actor took to her social media to share an extensive workout video. In the video, she can be seen nailing a challenging push-ups exercise effortlessly.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.