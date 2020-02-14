Hina Khan To Surbhi Chandna; A Look At TV Actors Who Transformed From 'bahu' To 'babe'

The television industry is filled with beautiful actors who are also trendsetters. There are numerous divas on the small-screen, who are seen playing the ideal bahurani on screen, but in real life, they are extremely stylish and fashion-forward.

From Hina Khan, Nia Sharma to Shraddha Arya, the list is never-ending. Take a look at some popular female TV actors who are true examples of bahu bani babe.

Television's five top bahus who transformed into a babe effortlessly

1. Hina Khan

Hina Khan is a big name in the television Industry. From essaying an ideal bahu in her first serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to showing her charming real-self in Bigg Boss, she has come a long way. Hina Khan has managed to make a special place in the hearts of the audience with her captivating performances. She is a diva in real life and keeps her fashion game on and her sense of fashion is impeccable.

2. Shraddha Arya

Similar to Hina Khan, Shraddha Arya is also a popular face on Indian television. Currently seen in the famous Indian drama Kundali Bhagya as an ideal and rational bahu avatar, she stunned the audience with her bold fashion sense in real-life. She steps out in style, her Instagram is filled with marvelous photos in captivating outfits.

3. Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna garnered a lot of attention on TV show Ishqbaaaz. She impressed her fans with her voguish outfits on various events. Surbhi is someone who is a trendsetter as her unconventional looks have always been the talk of the town. From playing a bahu onscreen to appearing in glamorous dresses, Surbhi Chandna is a true example of bahu bani babe.

4. Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma who is currently playing the role of an innocent young girl in Naagin 4 is a fashion enthusiast in real-life. The actor has been in the top ten sexiest Asian women for over four years. Nia Sharma is known for her alluring personality and bold outfits. Instagram posts of Nia Sharma are something you do not want to miss.

5.Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Similar to her contemporaries Hina Khan and Nia Sharma, Devoleena's leap from bahu to babe has been remarkable. Last seen in Bigg Boss 13, this Bengali beauty won millions of hearts with her stunning outfits.

