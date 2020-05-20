Surbhi Chandna, Hina Khan & Other TV Actors Who Are Giving Major Fitness Goals In Lockdown

Most of the Television actors are utilising their lockdown time in exercising, cooking, and indulging in other productive activities. On the same lines, TV actors like Surbhi Chandna, Hina Khan and Erica Fernandez among others are giving their fans major fitness goals. According to their posts, this is the best time for them to focus on their own body and fitness as all of us are quarantined at home during the lockdown. So, let’s have a look at these actors who are sharing pictures and videos during the coronavirus lockdown to motivate their fans for fitness

TV actors giving major fitness goals

Surbhi Chandna

Have a look at this video posted by Surbhi Chandna who is planking at her home via online fitness classes. She is on a video call with her fitness guide who is guiding her to exercise at home and stay fit and healthy. Surbhi Chandna is using various props to make her planks successful and perfect. Watch this video of Surbhi Chandna posted by her on her Instagram which is captioned as:

Planking Away Courtesy @raishrutirai @wilson_theleanmachine My Lovely Evenings are now dedicated to @change.thenewyou Home Workout Sessions.. thanks for Curating the workouts that includes different props I never imagined could have been used .. this is not the full video but i was Dead by the end of the plank 🥵

Erica Fernandez

Erica Fernandez is giving major fitness goals these days. Her Instagram is all filled with her fitness poses that will surely inspire you all. Have a glance at Erica Fernandez’ fitness goals that she is giving to her fans through these amazing pics. See how Erica Fernandez is keeping herself motivated to follow her fitness regime-

She bends so that she doesn’t break .

#instadaily #instagood #yoga #love #life #happy #girl #fun #ericafernandes #ejf #igers #instagram

Just have a look at this amazing move of Erica Fernandez in which she is stunningly showing off her flexibility.

Find my head 😂

P.s :- dont worry m not breaking myself .. infact making myself more balanced focused, flexible and strong. #instadaily #instagood #yoga #love #life #happy #girl #fun #ericafernandes #ejf #igers #instagram

Hina Khan

Hina Khan is investing her precious lockdown time in making herself more focused, fit and flexible. Have a look at her post and also caption where she is explaining how Pilates helps our body to stay flexible, balanced and fit.

Pilates is complete coordination of body, mind and spirit… And I am in complete control of my body.. #WorkOutInRamadan #Fasting #ThePilatesBody #BodyBalance #Stability #WorkOutWithHinaKhan #WorkOutInStyle @shefalishirke

Hina Khan is Woking out in style to make herself fitter in quarantine

#QuarantineWorkout

Don’t count the days

Make the days count.. #WorkOutInStyle #WorkOutWithHinaKhan

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna is also making herself strong with these stringent workout routines and amazing moves. Have a look at these fitness pictures of Karishma Tanna here-

Trying to be strong 💪 .

#makethemostofit #quarantine #stayhome #stayhealthy #staysafe

Karishma Tanna doing Shrishasana at home. She has taken up yoga to make her home workout more interesting.

Ending my home work out with #shirshasana .

#gym #qurantine #homeworkout #yoga

