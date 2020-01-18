Kundali Bhagya Written Update Jan 17, 2020 | Sherlyn Lies To The Police

The January 17, 2020 episode of Kundali Bhagya begins with Mahira’s mother accusing Preeta of trying to break Mahira's engagement. She then tells Preeta to stay away from the Luthra’s house so that Mahira can have a happy life. Meanwhile, Kareena and Dadi talk about how Mehira feels insecure around Preeta.

Later, Sherlyn calls Kareena and informs her about Mahira's accident. She then goes to the hospital to check up on injured Mahira. Meanwhile, Karan and Rishab reach the airport and they start to argue. Karan says that without Rishab he might do something wrong. Rishab tells him to just try to do the right thing and he will be fine, then he leaves.

Back at the hospital, Mahira wakes up and the doctor informs her that her injuries are severe. Preeta meets Sristy and the two have an emotional conversation. That is when Sherlyn comes into the house and thinks about her plan to ruin Preeta's life.

Just a few moments later, the police show up at the house alongside Kareena and Mahira’s mother. The police then ask Preeta to come to the police station, as Sherlyn had told them that she had seen Preeta push Mahira in front of the truck.

After a while, Karan returns home and is shocked to hear that Preeta has been taken in by the police. Meanwhile, at the hospital, Mahira tells the doctor that she is fine but is pretending to be hurt as Preeta is trying to kill her. She then asks the doctor to keep her secret to protect her life. The doctor is initially reluctant to agree but eventually accepts her offer when she says that she will pay him.

At the police station, Preeta tells the police that Sherlyn is lying. Sristy back her up, telling the police that she was the one who saved Preeta from the truck and Preeta was not even near Mahira during the accident. Sherlyn continues to lie and Mahira's mother also chimes in and threatens Preeta. The police then ask Preeta to give an interview for the inquiry.

The doctor then shows up and tells them that only the police can meet Mahira at this point. However, Preeta says that she wants to meet Mahira as well to prove her innocence. The police agree and decide to take Preeta to meet Mahira. Kareena tries to argue and stop Preeta from going to Mahira but the police tell her to back off as they are the ones handling the investigation now.

