Hina Khan Finds Old Boarding Pass; Enacts In 'Balaji' Spirit Leaving Ekta Kapoor Awestruck

Hacked star Hina Khan has become super active on Instagram, keeping fans enthralled amid Coronavirus lockdown. The actor is leaving no stone unturned in making fun videos at home during the quarantine. On April 7, Khan took to her social media to share yet another fun video in which she is seen channelling her inner 'Balaji' spirits.
After the doormat scrubbing session, Hina Khan has now channelled her inner Balaji spirits as she digs into her bags and decides to clean them up. Taking to her Instagram, Hina Khan has shared a video in which is seen transferring some of her essentials on to the bed and clearing them up. Suddenly she finds an old boarding pass and she recalls her trips to abroad. Enacting it in true Balaji style, some tears roll down her cheeks.
They say your past never leaves you. In this phase of worldwide travel bans and lockdowns and Pandemic a traveller’s soul may fall into jitters. The same happened to me when I bumped into this old boarding card while cleaning my bags. I was floating in and around the oh-so-sweet fond memories as soon as I lay eyes on them.. The reality sinked them without compassion and left me rough and sore. Here’s a funny version of that real life, heartbreaking, mind wreaking, soul crushing true story for all you beautiful people. Have added few inspirational Balaji elements to it, keeping the Balaji spirit high @ektarkapoor Have a laugh ..🤣🤣🤣 Until We Spread our Wings Again .. So long !
Adding a twist of more drama to her video, the clip features the song Jaane Kahan Gaye Woh Din from Raj Kapoor's hit film Mera Naam Joker in the backdrop. While fans in huge numbers cascaded to comment on Hina Khan's post, TV producer Ekta is also impressed with Khan's video. Ekta Kapoor is all awestruck as she drops 'gaga' emojis on Hina Khan's Instagram video.
