Hina Khan Finds Old Boarding Pass; Enacts In 'Balaji' Spirit Leaving Ekta Kapoor Awestruck

Hacked star Hina Khan has become super active on Instagram, keeping fans enthralled amid Coronavirus lockdown. The actor is leaving no stone unturned in making fun videos at home during the quarantine. On April 7, Khan took to her social media to share yet another fun video in which she is seen channelling her inner 'Balaji' spirits.

Read | Hina Khan Makes Pancakes Of Positivity, Says 'they Make Me Happy'

Hina Khan channels her inner 'Balaji' spirits

After the doormat scrubbing session, Hina Khan has now channelled her inner Balaji spirits as she digs into her bags and decides to clean them up. Taking to her Instagram, Hina Khan has shared a video in which is seen transferring some of her essentials on to the bed and clearing them up. Suddenly she finds an old boarding pass and she recalls her trips to abroad. Enacting it in true Balaji style, some tears roll down her cheeks.

Read | Hina Khan's informative video on how to avoid COVID-19 loopholes after grocery shopping

Adding a twist of more drama to her video, the clip features the song Jaane Kahan Gaye Woh Din from Raj Kapoor's hit film Mera Naam Joker in the backdrop. While fans in huge numbers cascaded to comment on Hina Khan's post, TV producer Ekta is also impressed with Khan's video. Ekta Kapoor is all awestruck as she drops 'gaga' emojis on Hina Khan's Instagram video.

Read | Surbhi Jyoti to Hina Khan, television celebrities who starred in music videos

Read | Take Cues From Arishfa Khan, Learn How To Ace The Perfect Poker Face Look

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.