Surbhi Jyoti To Hina Khan, Television Celebrities Who Starred In Music Videos

The celebrities priortise on entertaining their fans either through movies or serials. However, apart from getting featured in movies or serials, they also choose a path of entertaining their fans through music videos. There are several television celebrities that paved their way towards hit music singles. They also gained major recognition for the same. Here are a few television celebrities who featured in music videos.

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti, who shot to fame with her role Zoya in the daily soap Qubool Hai, has been making headlines lately. The actor is collaborating with the Fukrey fame Ali Zafar for a music video titled Aaj Bhi. The duo has been sharing several pictures on their social media to update their fans. The official teaser of the music video was launched in the recent past. The song is composed and sung by Vishal Mishra.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan gained major recognition after she appeared in the reality show Bigg Boss. The actor was featured in a music video Raanjhana. Hina Khan was featured alongside another Bigg Boss contestant Priyank Sharma. The song is composed by Asad Khan and sung by Arijit Singh. The duo was widely appreciated for their performance in the song and the song garnered more than 40M views on YouTube.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are the two Bigg Boss contestants who shot to fame with their stint on the show. Asim Riaz also confessed about his feelings inside the show and later the duo featured in a music video. The music video titled Kalla Sohna Nai is sung by Neha Kakkar and the music is composed by Rajat Nagpal. It was widely loved by the audience and garnered more than 38M views on YouTube.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill followed the same path of their fellow contestants and after coming out of the Bigg Boss house, they too were featured in a music video Bhula Dunga. The singer Darshan Raval collaborated with Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla for this song. The song garnered more than 47M views on Youtube.

Avneet Kaur

Avneet Kaur is currently entertaining the audience with her role in Sab's sci-fi fantasy Aladdin- Naam Toh Suna Hoga. The actor has been featured in various music videos however she gained major recognition after her music videos Yaari and Teri Naar. Avneet Kaur collaborated with Nikk for both the music videos. Teri Naar garnered more than 71M views on Youtube.

