Take Cues From Arishfa Khan, Learn How To Ace The Perfect Poker Face Look

Arishfa Khan is currently one of the most popular TikTok sensations. She started her career as a child actor in a number of TV shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Jennie Aur Juju and Baal Veer, and Ek Veer Ki Ardaas: Veera. Arishfa Khan has achieved a lot of success at a very young age for her innocent face and acting talent. She has been working hard and carries a huge fan base with more 7 million followers on Instagram and more than 20 million on TikTok.
Arishfa Khan is one of the trending social media influencers and her career is scaling new highs day by day. Along with her busy working career on TikTok, Arishfa Khan is also focusing on some endorsements with big brands that flaunt her fashion sense perfectly. So, here are some perfect poker face pictures along with her amazing poses of Arsihfa Khan from her Instagram handle.
𝑳𝒂𝒈𝒂𝒐 𝒂𝒂𝒋 𝒔𝒉𝒂𝒚𝒂𝒓𝒊 𝒌𝒊 𝒎𝒆𝒉𝒇𝒊𝒍,
𝑴𝒆𝒓𝒆 𝒅𝒊𝒍 𝒌𝒂 𝒂𝒂𝒋 𝒅𝒊𝒎𝒂𝒂𝒈 𝒌𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒃 𝒉𝒂𝒊🧡
Thank you so much Everyone for Seven point two million Family on instagram 🌍
Image courtesy: @arishfakhan
Posing and poker face is what Arishfa Khan's thing, Isn't the picture saying it all.
As her caption says, You don’t have to post it to Prove it🖤
Image courtesy: @arishfakhan
Tum badle toh hum bhi
kaha purane se rahe,
Tum aane se rahe toh hum bhi bulane se rahe🖤⚡️ #staysafe #stayhome
Image courtesy: @arishfakhan
Arishfa Khan posing in her style with a beautiful poker face and sober colour dress.
Loves comes to you when you are not ready for it and leaves when you need it most🍦💜
Image courtesy: @arishfakhan
Arishfa's amazing shimmery outfit along with poker face look and posing in the best way. She captioned the picture saying,
𝑨 𝑸𝒖𝒆𝒆𝒏 𝒘𝒊𝒍𝒍 𝒂𝒍𝒘𝒂𝒚𝒔 𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒏 𝒑𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒐 𝒑𝒐𝒘𝒆𝒓👑
Outfit by - @arezuofficial
Pr team - @rakhi_taneja
Styled team - @the_adhya_designer
Makeup and hair: the one and only arishfa khan👅
📸: @arbaazkhan_138
Image courtesy: @arishfakhan
Image courtesy: @arishfakhan
Arishfa Khan's style statement is just so evident in her pictures along with her poker face and love for poses.
at least we’re under the same sky 🌌
•Thank you for six point Seven Million on instagram💕
Image courtesy: @arishfakhan
This picture definitely shows the star's stunning fashion sense and love for trending outfits. You can also take some best "posing with a poker face" inspiration from this pic.
Image courtesy: @arishfakhan
