Hina Khan Makes Pancakes Of Positivity, Says 'they Make Me Happy'

In the wake of the increasing Coronavirus cases in India, the government has appealed to its citizens to follow a lockdown for 21 days. Now that everyone is doing their chores all by themselves, looks like television star Hina Khan has taken up the full-fledged responsibility of cooking, cleaning, dusting, etc. Recently, Hina Khan shared how she made scrumptious pancakes at home, filled with pure positivity.

Hina Khan makes delectable pancakes at home

Only recently, Hina Khan took to her Instagram to share a detailed video of how she made appetizing pancakes amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The Hacked actor can be seen sharing every step meticulously, giving a proper description of the recipe. Not to miss how zestfully Hina says, "They are ready". Khan also mentions that it is the first time she prepared pancakes. Watch the video here.

Meanwhile, responding to PM Modi's clarion call to unite against the COVID-19 pandemic on April 5, Hina Khan dolled up at home wearing a pretty ethnic suit with dainty danglers. Sharing a slew of pictures, in the caption, Hina Khan said, "Humanity survives together and as the fight against the darkness spread by this pandemic is here, India is ready to fight it.

One light at a time". Check out Hina Khan's photos here.

