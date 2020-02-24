When Hina Khan's Hair Was Pulled By A Fan During A Task In 'Bigg Boss 11'; See

The Bigg Boss house is famous for its spawning controversies, Weekend Ka Waar episodes and hosting fun-filled games. Every season, the makers of Bigg Boss managed to rope in an unusual bunch, who seemingly leave no stone unturned to entertain masses.

It has been a constant at the top position of the TRP charts since its inception on television, as its fun-filled captaincy tasks or the exciting nomination processes have managed to keep the audience hooked and Bigg Boss 11 was no such exception.

The makers of Bigg Boss often allow fans to interact with the housemates via telephonic chat or the show’s coveted mall task. However, the makers of Bigg Boss 11 found it difficult to control the crowd during the mall task, as fans came out in large numbers to support their favourite contestants. Here is a throwback to the time, when Hina Khan’s hair was pulled by a fan in the audience, during the mall task. Here are the details.

Bigg Boss finalists, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Luv Tyagi and Vikas Gupta were taken to a popular mall in Mumbai by the makers of the reality show, where a live audience voted for them. Fans in large numbers came out in support of their favourite contestants and vote for them.

However, the situation got out of hand, as one such over-enthusiastic fan pulled Hina Khan’s hair. The actor started screaming but the security officials could not control the crowd. Hina's housemate and finalist of Bigg Boss 11, Vikas Gupta rushed to Hina Khan’s aid after security failed to handle the crowd at the mall.

Later, the contestants were escorted out of the mall, as the situation worsened. Take a look:

What's next for Hina Khan?

Hina Khan was last seen in Hacked 2, along with Rohan Shah. Helmed by Vikram Bhatt, Hacked 2 showcases the dark side of the digital world. Meanwhile, she is currently gearing up her big Bollywood release with Lines. Starring Farida Jalal, Hina Khan and Rishi Bhutani, Lines follows the story of an innocent Kashmiri girl.

(Promo image source: Hina Khan Instagram)

