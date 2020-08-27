Hina Khan Opts For A Sweet Way To Thank Fans As She Crosses 9 Mn Followers On Instagram

Television actor Hina Khan has crossed the nine million mark on Instagram. The actor took to her Instagram handle on Thursday, August 27, 2020, to express her gratitude to fans for their love and support. Hina shared an adorable post of her celebrating it with a delicious looking cake and it will sure make fans smile.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Hina shared a video of a cake box that was given to her by one of her fans. On the box one can notice a sweet note of the actor which reads as “Congratulations, 9 million” In the boomerang video, one can take a glimpse at the delicious-looking cake. She also added a “9 million’ emoji. She also wrote, “Thank you. 9 Million strong.” She further added “Congratulations and thank you”. Take a look at the post below.

Hina's recent Instagram post

Apart from this post, the actor often goes on to share other posts on her gram. The avid social media user that she is, Hina shares several pictures, videos, reels, stories, and much more on giving glimpses of her personal and professional life. The actor recently shared a photoshoot picture of herself being striking a stunning pose in a shimmery multi-coloured dress.

She also opted for a high pony, curly hairdo along with well-done brows, kohled eyes and nude lips. Hina also penned a quirky caption along with the post, she wrote, “I somehow started liking hot-tea, Wait, did u read HOTTIE, no no I meant Hot-tea”. Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this post, fans went on all-out to comment on all things nice. The post also garnered heaps of praise from fans and netizens. Some of them went on to praise her beauty, while some were left speechless and commented with several happy emojis. Take a look at a few comments below.

On the work front

The actor is currently being seen on the much-lauded show Naagin 5 alongside Dheeraj Dhoopar, Surbhi Jyoti and Adaa Khan in pivotal roles. Hina also took to her Instagram handle to share the big news with her fans where she revealed that Naagin season 5 premiere became the No 1 show on Colors TV. Hina will also be seen in Hussein Khan’s Lines alongside Farida Jalal and Rishi Bhutani.

